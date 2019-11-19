Contact

Maghera face final chapter in Corn na nÓg title bid

Meet the St Patrick's Maghera squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

St Patrick's Maghera face Omagh CBS in Saturday's Corn na nÓg Final (Derrytresk 1.00), as they bid to add it to the D'Alton success from last season.

Maghera's path to the final
St Patrick’s Maghera 6-15
St Michael’s Enniskillen 2-9

St Patrick’s Maghera 6-15
OLSS Castleblayney 3-8

St Patrick’s Maghera 2-10
St Joseph’s Donaghmore 0-9

QUARTER-FINAL
St Patrick’s Maghera 7-17
St Patrick’s Armagh 0-6

SEMI-FINAL
St Patrick’s Maghera 7-9
St Colman’s Newry 3-9

Maghera squad
Conleth McCallion Greenlough
Ruairi McErlean Bellaghy
Colman Bradley Castledawson
Bobby Butcher Dungiven
Tiernan McCormack Moneyglass
Fionn McEldowney Slaughtneil
Danny McDermott Glen
Dara McPeake Ballinascreen
Tom Quinn Bellaghy
Finbarr McShane Bellaghy
Shea Birt Greenlough
Antain Donnelly Ballinascreen
Conor Coyle Slaughtneil
Ciaran Chambers Bellaghy
Conor Downey Lavey
Cormac McCloskey Drum
Cillian Moore Greenlough
Rory McGonigle Glen
Eamonn Hasson Glenullin
Senan Lockhart Banagher
Lee O'Neill Greenlough
Eoin Mulholland Slaughtneil
Johnny McGuckian Glen
Shea Walsh Swatragh
Ben Murray Glen
Charlie Cushnahan Bellaghy
Oisin O'Kane Swatragh
Cahir McCoriston Ballinascreen
John Scullion Bellaghy
Odhran McElhinney Dungiven
Sean Cunningham Foreglen

