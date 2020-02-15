GALLERY: Oakleaf boxers star in County Derry Boxing Championships

The County Derry Boxing Championships were a big success at Oakleaf ABC on Sunday past with over 80 young boxers weighing in.

There was standing room only for 28 contests in which the young stars of the city showcased their stuff on a day of brilliant competition.

Oakleaf ABC took the top prize at the event, winning the Best Club award while the Best Boxer honour was awarded to Raymond Lagan from St. John's Swatragh.

The best for Oakleaf on the day were Shea Kelly, Jack Harkin, Ella Hughes, Tom O'Connor, Brendan O'Hagan and Cara McHugh.

St. Joseph's ABC also had a good showing, with Joe Cunningham, 9-county champion Fionn Duffy and Aoife O'Hagan all adding to their growing reputations.

There were also good showings from Springtown, Waterside Boxing Club and Star of the Sea on a wonderful day of boxing. The remainder of these finals will be boxed in Swatragh in Coleraine on February 21 and 22.

Chairman of the County Board Eugene Duffy congratulated all involved in making the day a memorable one.

“I would like to thank all the boxers and clubs for attending these championships which are a build up for the Ulster Championships which go on to qualify boxers for All-Ireland Championships in Dublin during the Easter week,” he said.

“We have a lot to look forward to this year. We will renew the competition with the Donegal Board after Easter for the Derry News Cup which has become an annual tradition.

“This weekend we will also take a 20-strong team to box Kilkenny, Laois and Carlow and that will be a big occasion for the young boxers of the County Derry Board.

“The standard of the boxing in the Derry Championships, especially in the Boy and Girl 1 category, was superb and I would like to say well done to everyone involved.”