Derry's night of great boxing

There was standing room only at the Maldron Hotel on Friday as the Derry County Board Boxing team fought a Tyrone/Fermanagh Selection.

The evening also saw the Derry Co. Board hostings its annual awards.

Charlie Nash, former European Champion, and Derry professional boxers Conor Coyle and Sean McGlinchey, were the special guests on the night.

After a shaky start - the Derry boxers lost the first three contests - they came back to be victorious by seven bouts to three, much to the delight of the home support.

Luke Sharkey, Springtown BC, was most unlucky to drop a 3-2 split decision to Finn Kirkpatrick from Cookstown.

Young Sharkey, a bright prospect, had his opponent in all kinds of trouble in round three, but somehow the judges were divided on this and the Springtown lad can count himself unfortunate to have lost out.

Newcomer Eva Gallagher from the Ring BC, and Chloe McGonigle, St. Bridget’s, served up a terrific contest and had the crowd on its feet until the final bell. Both girls got a rousing applause and deservedly the Ring boxer won on a split 4-1 decision.

All-Ireland champion Adam McIvor, of Oakleaf BC, was relentless against Lorcan Rogers from Omagh. McIvor stopped his opponent in round one after a blistering attack left the referee no option but to stop the contest.

Young Adam is another fine prospect as he moves up in his career.

Another rising star on the Derry team is St. Joseph’s Fionn Duffy. His contest with Shea McAleer, Omagh Boxing Academy, was another great scrap.

Both these lads went toe-to-toe after, and after three pulsating rounds Duffy was declared the unanimous points winner.

Tiernan McCormick, Moneyglass BC, and Ternan Glennon, St. Joseph’s, were victors over Seamus Maughan, Cookstown, and Paddy McShane, Letterkenny, who was guesting for Co. Tyrone/Fermanagh.

These were two fine contests and again the crowd showed its appreciation.

Peter Clark, Errigal BC, was too strong for Cameron Suttle, Erne BC, and Joe Harkin, Oakleaf, at 63 kg, fought hard to take the points verdict in a good bout with Harris Crowley, Erne BC.

Neil McAlistor, St. John’s Swatragh BC, gave away some weight to Michael Conlon, Clonoe BC.

McAlistor, after an even first round, was too sharp for Conlon and caught him with good combinations and was a worthy winner on points.

At elite level, Dominic Bradley, 64 kg, and Cillian Boyce, Letterkenny, boxed in a no-decision brilliant exhibition of top class amateur boxing.

Ethan McCaul, St. Joseph’s BC, the Irish champion, had to withdraw due to sickness before his bout with Raphoe’s Liam McMonagle at 64 kg.



AWARDS

The board would like to extend its thanks to all its sponsors and all those who have supported it during the year, who took advertisements in the programme, and who assisted on the night in any way.

Thanks also to go the medics from St. John’s Ambulance, the boxers and everyone else associated with the event.



RESULTS

Co. Derry names first



37kg. Luke Sharkey, Springtown, lost to Fionn Kirkpatrick, Cookstown

37kg, R. Smiley, Rochesters lost to Charlie Mulligan, Cookstown

46kg, John McCaskie, Ballykelly, lost to Fionn McGillion, Two Castles

48kg, Paddy Mooney, Moneyglass, beat Padraig Taggart, Omagh B&G

Girl 55kg, Eva Gallagher, Ring, beat Chloe McGonigle, St. Bridget’s

Adam McIvor, Oakleaf, beat Lorcan Rodgers, Omagh B&G

40kg, Fionn Duffy, St. Joseph’s beat Shea McAleer, OBA

52kg, Tiernan McCormick, Moneyglass, beat Seamus Maughan, Cookstown

57kg, Tiernan Glennon, St. Joseph’s, beat Paddy McShane, Letterkenny

66kg, Peter Clarke, Errigal beat Cameron Suttle, Erne

68kg, Joe Harkin, Oakleaf, beat Harris Crowley, Erne

69kg, Neil McAlistor, St. John’s, beat Michael Conlon, Erne

Overall: Co. Derry 7, Tyrone/Fermanagh 3.