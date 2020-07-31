LISTEN: Desertmartin joint manager Chrissy McKaigue gives his reaction to their victory over Moneymore

Desertmartin were 1-8 to 0-4 winners over Moneymore in the first game of the Derry junior championship.

The Martin's led 0-4 to 0-2 at the break and shot 10 wides over the hour, but Callum Ormsby's goal put them on their way to a first victory since 2015.

Chrissy McKaigue gave his reaction to Michael McMullan after the game.

Match report...