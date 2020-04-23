Derry's classic 1994 showdown with Down to be screened on Sunday
Celtic Park clash to be shown in full
It was a cruel way to end Derry's short time as All-Ireland champions.
Ciaran McCabe buried a dramatic winning goal, as Down began their march to a second All-Ireland in four years.
It is tough viewing for a Derry fan, but it has always been hailed as on the all-time classic games.
TG4, as part of their All-Ireland Gold series, will screen it on Sunday, April 26 at 3.35pm.
It will be preceded by the 2017 All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford.
ALSO READ
- Sideline View on the need for Derry to produce more attacking power. Click here...
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on