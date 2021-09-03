VIDEO: Watch the penalty shoot-out as Bishop's Bar beat Rosemount to win the Bronco Heaney Cup

Bishop’s Bar 1
Rosemount 1
Bishop’s Bar win 3-2 on penalties
Bishop’s Bar are the winners of the 35th Bronco-Heaney Cup, after they defeated Rosemount on penalties at Leafair.
Rosemount took an early lead when Mo McElhinney turned sharply in the box to score, but the game should have been level when Bishop’s were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards. Darren McFadden stepped up to take it, but saw his spot kick saved by Lee Wade.
Bishop’s pushed and pushed, but with Wade in inspired form, it looked as if the equaliser would never come, until substitute Paul Smyth struck just five minutes from the end to send the game to extra time.
With neither side able to break through again, the game went to penalties. Again, Wade was in superb form, saving twice from Davy O’Brien and Steven Burke, but it was Bishop’s who emerged with the win, thanks to successful spot kicks from Paul Smyth, PJ Ward and Darren Cassidy.
