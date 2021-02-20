WATCH: Russell Payne reflects on time at Derry City 20 years on

Former Derry City goalkeeper Russell Payne, now Head Coach of the United States Military Academy men's soccer team, spoke with Derry News Sports Editor Gary Ferry this week.

Russell reflected on his time at the Brandywell, including:

- his debut against Manchester United

- watching 9/11 unfold thousands of miles from home

- Saving 2 penalties at Dalymount Park

- Working with Jurgen Klinsman with the US Men's team