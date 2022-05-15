WATCH! Aaron Rogan scores a sensational free kick to seal the TREBLE for Rosemount!

Johnny Burnside Top Four Cup Final
Rosemount 3
Culmore 0
Rosemount ended a memorable season by winning the Johnny Burnside Top Four Cup at Wilton Park to complete a fantastic treble.
The Premier Division champions and Gilfillan Cup winners were always favourites to beat Championship side Culmore, and so it proved with goals from Davy O’Brien, Ryan Cleary and Aaron Rogan earning them a very comfortable victory. The win was relatively straightforward even though they played most of the second half with ten men following the dismissal of Mo McElhinney.
The defeat should not take away from a brilliant season for Culmore Colts however, who made great strides under manager Shane McCartney, reaching their first final and just missing out on the Championship title, by losing it on the final day of the league season.
But up against the Premier Division champions there was a notable gulf and it would have been a real shock if the result was anything other than a comfortable win for Eddie Lamberton’s team.
See tomorrow's Derry News for full coverage from the game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.