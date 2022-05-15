Search

15 May 2022

WATCH! Aaron Rogan scores a sensational free kick to seal the TREBLE for Rosemount!

Rosemount see off Culmore in Johnny Burnside Top Four Cup final

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

15 May 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Johnny Burnside Top Four Cup Final

Rosemount 3

Culmore 0

Rosemount ended a memorable season by winning the Johnny Burnside Top Four Cup at Wilton Park to complete a fantastic treble.

The Premier Division champions and Gilfillan Cup winners were always favourites to beat Championship side Culmore, and so it proved with goals from Davy O’Brien, Ryan Cleary and Aaron Rogan earning them a very comfortable victory. The win was relatively straightforward even though they played most of the second half with ten men following the dismissal of Mo McElhinney.

The defeat should not take away from a brilliant season for Culmore Colts however, who made great strides under manager Shane McCartney, reaching their first final and just missing out on the Championship title, by losing it on the final day of the league season.

But up against the Premier Division champions there was a notable gulf and it would have been a real shock if the result was anything other than a comfortable win for Eddie Lamberton’s team.

See tomorrow's Derry News for full coverage from the game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media