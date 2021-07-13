VIDEO: Car set on fire during petrol bomb attack outside houses in a terraced street in Derry

A car has been destroyed in a suspected petrol bomb attack outside a row of terraced houses in Derry.

The arson attack happened at Bellevue Avenue in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Residents said the car was set on fire around 12.30am.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene and managed to put the blaze out.

However, it is understood that damage was caused to a number of properties in the street.

The PSNI are now investigating the incident.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: “Police received a report yesterday morning (Monday, 12th July) in relation to a car fire on Bellevue Avenue in Derry/Londonderry.

“It was reported just after 12:35am yesterday that a BMW was on fire. NIFRS attended the scene, along with our officers, where the car was significantly damaged as a result of the blaze.

“Enquiries, at this time, lead us to believe the fire started as a result of a petrol bomb. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Anyone who was in the area and who saw anything unusual, or who has information about this incident, is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 93 of 12/07/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org