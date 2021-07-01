WATCH: Derry designed cycling shoes reach the Tour de France

Michael McMullan

Maghera based show designer Shea Gribbon has one of his designs in this year's Tour de France, one of the world's biggest sporting events.

They are featured on this video (6:55) from SPOTTED! Tech at this year's tour.

Shea Gribbon designed a pair of shoes for one of the world's biggest sporting events

