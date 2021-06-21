Local designer will have his shoes on show at next month's Tour De France

Shea's shoes ready for the hills and sprints in France.
A County Derry shoe designer will have a pair of his shoes on show in one of the world's greatest sporting events next month.
Shea Gribbon, of The Shoe Dr, will have a pair of his shoes worn by Luka Mezgec from Team Bike Exchange at next month's Tour de France.
"I’ve finally reached one of my big goals, to get a pair of my customs shoes into The Tour De France," Shea commented on his Facebook page.
Luka gave Shea the 'creative freedom' to come up with any design.
"I made sure to make them eye catching so we can’t miss them on TV," Shea added. "Keep an eye out throughout the stages and see if you can spot them!"
Shea, a keen cyclist himself with Carn Wheelers, previously had a pair of his custom made socks worn by Sir Bradley Wiggins.
