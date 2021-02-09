Staff at the Derry Credit Union take on the Jerusalem Challenge

Staff at Derry Credit Union have taken on the Jerusalem challenge, the dance craze that’s sweeping the world.

The dance challenge began in February 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The craze began when a group of six friends in Angola – four men and two women - made a video of themselves dancing to foot-tapping numbers.

Now, staff at the local credit union have taken on the challenge to show off their dancing skills.

You can watch the video here - https://fb.watch/3x_fhP7fIH/