The Voice's Brooke Scullion records her own folk version of 'All I Want for Christmas' at Derry's Glassworks

The Voice star, Brooke Scullion has released a ‘Folk Edition,’ cover of Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic, All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Filmed at Glassworks in Derry, Brooke got the idea of re-interpreting the track in a folk genre, from a craving to go “back to basics,” musically.
“I’ve been dying to get back to playing with band - from performing on a big stage on The Voice, there’s nothing like getting a few musicians together and have fun making some music, I was craving a guitar, a violin, a banjo and to sing something Christmassy.”
Hoping the re-worked version of a Christmas staple will get people in the festive spirit - Brooke said: “After the year everyone’s had I just had to bring some festive cheer - hence the Rudolph glasses and Tinsel mic stand! I actually think I looked very Michael Bublé with the retro swing mic too!”
