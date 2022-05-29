WATCH: Supporters in boisterous mood ahead of Derry's Ulster final win

What a day.
Clones was a sea of red this afternoon as Derry took home their first Ulster SFC title since 1998, with Chrissy McKaigue healing 24 years of hurt by brandishing the Anglo-Celt Cup in front of the Oakleaf supporters.
Before the game, we caught up with supporters of both sides and all were in predictably confident and boisterous mood.
Relive the action by flicking through our live blog from the game here.
Derry players celebrate with the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/S
Derry captain Christopher McKaigue lifts the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephe
