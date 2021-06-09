WATCH: Pulmonary Fibrosis group Chairperson highlights local support

Two local families spoke to Derry Now this week about living with the condition.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The chairperson of a group set up to support those living with Pulmonary Fibrosis has highlighted the work of families in County Derry in raising awareness of the illness.

Derry Now last week spoke to Draperstown man Mickey McGlone and Maghera woman Bridie McCloskey, who live with the condition, at a launch event in Coleraine.

It's hoped new awareness campaign, involving the group's logo being emblazoned on the sides and back of Strabane man Martin Lynch's milk tanker, will further embed the illness into the minds of the public.

Chairperson of Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, Tom McMillen, tells us of the importance of research and awareness to those living with the condition.

