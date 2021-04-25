WATCH: Derry Girls | The Very Best Of Sister Michael

#SpotlightSunday plays Derry Girls favorite Sister Michael and some of her greatest quips from season one

Sister Michael, played by Siobhán McSweeney, is the headmistress at Our Lady Immaculate College school. She rules the school with an iron fist, and responds to most events with eye-rolling or sarcasm.

Sister Michael seems to treat being a nun as a job rather than a calling, treating priests with indifference or even contempt and even joking that she became a nun for the free accommodation.

Video: HatTrick Productions