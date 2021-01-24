WATCH: Clipper Homecoming Festival (2012)

The 2012 Clipper event was the first major international event of its kind staged in the city, with over 200,000 visitors attending the 10-day festival.

This compiled video was taken over the 10-day event as the city prepared to wave farewell to the Clipper.

During the festival visitors had the opportunity to visit the Clipper Round the World Race yachts and meet the crews, as well as take part in a programme of activities and attractions including a seafood festival, continental market, a marine environment zone, a marine heritage zone and free back-to-back concerts at Ebrington Square.

The event also gave the city an opportunity to promote itself as the UK City of Culture 2013.

