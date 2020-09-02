WATCH: Rare red squirrel sighting at golf club.

A red squirrel has been spotted at a County Derry golf club for the first time in over 40 years, prompting members to erect feeder boxes.

Moyola Park Golf Club posted a video on their website after an eagle-eyed golfer spotted the squirrel making its way up a tree on the course's 8th hole.

An accompanying statement said it had been four decades since the last sighting.

“It has been over 40 years since the red squirrel has been spotted around the 125 acre parkland of ShaneMullagh and Moyola Park Golf Club,” it read.

“The red squirrel has been a native species to the British Isles for 10,000 years, but the introduction of the grey squirrel by the Victorians in the 1800s saw them almost eradicate the red squirrel.

“Unfortunately in the past these two little furry creatures have been unable to live together, though with the new sightings around the estate maybe there's hope for both species to live in harmony.

“It's great to see the red squirrel back in woods and roaming wild and free throughout the sprawling estate of ShaneMullagh,” the statement concluded.

Feeder boxes

The sighting has prompted golf club member Robin Kennedy to erect feeder boxes for the red squirrels around the golf course.

Robin has asked anyone who spots a red squirrel on the course to contact him with details of the sighting on 07711 406007 or alternatively by email on rkennedy2@btinternet.com.