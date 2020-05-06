WATCH: Lavey born Canadian Mayor lifts the spirits of Burnaby

Contact
Lavey man Mike Hurley, the Mayor of Canadian city Burnaby, took to the stage to help raise spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
He teamed up with a city councillor to put out a spirit-lifting anthem for the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
We’re All in This Together was written by Joe Keithley – a.k.a. Joey Shithead, lead singer of legendary punk band D.O.A. – who also provided lead vocals and guitar for the song
Hurley performed on the bass guitar and brought the backup vocals.
The duo performed the song, while socially distancing, for a video at Deer Lake Park.
Hurley came to Canada in 1983 at the age of 25. He first settled in Vancouver and moved to Burnaby in 1988 where he joined Fire Department. He later held the positions of President and Vice-President of the Burnaby Fire Fighters Association.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Benny Heron is surrounded by Donegal defence in the 2014 Ulster championship at Celtic Park (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.