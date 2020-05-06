WATCH: Lavey born Canadian Mayor lifts the spirits of Burnaby

Lavey man Mike Hurley, the Mayor of Canadian city Burnaby, took to the stage to help raise spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

He teamed up with a city councillor to put out a spirit-lifting anthem for the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’re All in This Together was written by Joe Keithley – a.k.a. Joey Shithead, lead singer of legendary punk band D.O.A. – who also provided lead vocals and guitar for the song

Hurley performed on the bass guitar and brought the backup vocals.

The duo performed the song, while socially distancing, for a video at Deer Lake Park.

Hurley came to Canada in 1983 at the age of 25. He first settled in Vancouver and moved to Burnaby in 1988 where he joined Fire Department. He later held the positions of President and Vice-President of the Burnaby Fire Fighters Association.