Former Ballinderry Chairman appointed to Covid-19 Advisory Group

The GAA have that no inter-county games are expected to take place before October and dedicated Covid-19 Advisory Group has been put in place to advise on the return to play protocols.

Former Ballinderry Chairman Stephen McGeehan, the current Head of Operations with Ulster GAA, is part of the group chaired by Shay Bannon the existing Chairman of Health and Safety group

"GAA facilities are to remain closed as part of efforts to prevent gatherings which breach the restrictions," read a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.



"We are instructing our clubs and counties to continue to adhere to the restrictions and to refrain from organising on-field activity. These measures are expected to remain in place until July 20.



"We will continue to monitor the dates and timelines as revealed by the Government and our arrangements will remain under constant review."



The Player Injury scheme is suspended and will remain so until an official return to action protocol is confirmed.



"The GAA still firmly hopes to be able to play county and club competitions this year, subject of course to public health guidance. We can confirm however that no inter-county games are expected to take place before October," the statement continued.



"Counties are asked to suspend all inter-county training until further notice. There will be a phased resumption of training at both club and county level to allow players to prepare appropriately for playing games.

"While not categorically ruling out the possible staging of games behind closed doors later in the year, there appears to be a lack of appetite for this type of fixture-scheduling at the current time across the wider Association."



The Covid-19 Advisory Group, listed below, will advise the Association on matters relating to return to play protocols and other similar issues.

The members of this group are as follows:

Shay Bannon (Chairman) - existing Chairman of Health and Safety group

Dick Clerkin (existing Chairman of Medical Scientific and Welfare Committee)

Dr Pat O’Neill (Dublin)

Dr Kevin Moran (Donegal)

Dr Jim O’Donovan (Limerick)

Dr Seán Moffatt (Chair of Gaelic Medical Association and Mayo team doctor)

Paul Flynn (CEO Gaelic Players Association)

Stephen Mc Geehan (Head of Operations, Ulster GAA)

Tony Mc Guinness (Events and Safety Manager, Croke Park)

Sinéad McNulty (CEO An Cumann Camógaíochta)

Helen O’Rourke (CEO Ladies Gaelic Football Association)

John Horan (Uachtarán CLG)

Tom Ryan (Ard Stiúrthóir CLG)

Feargal Mc Gill (Director of Player, Club and Games Administration)



"The outcome of this group’s work will be a graduated approach, informed and guided by the recently published Government Roadmap and by Government policy from Stormont," the statement continued.



"Our units have played an important role in the community effort against the pandemic and we thank all of our members for their role in this to date.



"We also underline the importance of continuing to adhere to the guidelines to ensure that the country as a whole meets its targets in the coming weeks allowing us to make progress and facilitate a return to games when it is safe to

do so."