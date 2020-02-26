VIDEO: County Derry school preparing for London awards night

An anti-bullying video created by the film club at St John's PS Dernaflaw has led to their Primary 6 class getting an invite to a glitzy awards ceremony in London's Leicester Square.

A County Derry school is among three nominees from Northern Ireland at this year’s star-studded Into Film Awards at Leicester Square, London on March 18.

St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw, have been nominated in the category of Best Film for 11 years and under for their video ‘Change Starts With Us’.

The video was created by the school’s Primary 6 class during Anti-Bullying week and pupils hoped it would encourage people to keep an eye out for signs of bullying and change their ways if necessary.

We caught up with staff and children at the school to see how their excitement was building for the event on March 18.

The children had an eye on meeting one celebrity in particular...

You can watch the children's video below.

There is a People's Choice award for the most shared video - so get sharing via the link below!

https://www.facebook.com/IntoFilm/videos/643057189766128/