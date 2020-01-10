WATCH: St Mary's Magherafelt captain Aine Young speaks after her side's dramatic U16 final win

Contact
St Mary's Magherafelt were crowned Ulster U16 B ladies football champions after their 4-7 to 4-4 stoppage time win over St Dominic's on Friday afternoon in MUSA.
'The Convent', despite conceding the first goal bounced back to lead for most of the game until the Belfast side edged ahead in the closing stages.
After getting back level, it was wing-back Eilis Keenan who hammered home the crucial, late, winning goal.
More coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
