PEN PICS: St Mary's Magherafelt aim for Ulster U16 glory

'The Convent' face a rematch with St Dominic's

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

ULSTER U16 LADIES FINAL

St Mary’s Magherafelt v St Dominic’s Belfast
Friday (11.30) – MUSA

The ladies footballers of St Mary's Magherafelt face Belfast side St Dominic's, as they go in search if Ulster glory this Friday.

'The Convent' qualified for the decider following convincing win over St Paul's Bessbrook in December.

Despite being a point down at the break, St Mary’s had the breeze for the second-half and took the lead. Key performances from Anna Mulholland, Annie Kilpatrick and Amy Rose Mulligan ensured this lead did not drop. The introduction of Nayana Chauhan and Eva Small helped the girls ease to an Ulster final spot.

St Mary's an impressive win over Loreto, Omagh in the semi-final and have been progressing well since kicking into action in September.

Meet the St Mary's Magherafelt squad

Kate Higgins
Age: 15
Position: Midfield
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Anna Mulholland

Anna Mulholland
Age: 15
Position: Corner Back
Club: Lavey
Favourite player: Amy Rose Mulligan

Ellie Conway
Age: 15
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Sean O’Shea

Niamh Martin
Age: 16
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Sean O’Shea

Aine Young
Age: 16
Position: Full-back
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Dean Rock

Grace Brewster
Age: 15
Position: Corner-back
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Annie Kilpatrick
Age: 15
Position: Midfield
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Brian Fenton

Nayana Chanhan
Age: 16
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Creggan
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Eva Small
Age: 15
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Sarah Devlin
Age: 14
Position: Midfield
Club: Moortown
Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Ella Neeson
Age: 15
Position: Forward
Club: Cookstown
Favourite player: Ronan McNamee

Ellen McGurk
Age: 14
Position: Half-back
Club: Kildress
Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Amy Rose Mulligan
Age: 15
Position: Half-forward
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Kate Higgins

Megan Forbes
Age: 14
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Ardboe
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Rachel Keenan
Age: 14
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Niamh Boyle

Caoileann Quinn
Age: 14
Position: Half-forward
Club: Moortown
Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Andrea Falls
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Lissan
Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Eilis Keenan
Age: 15
Position: Half-forward
Club: Kildress
Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Niamh Boyle
Age: 15
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Rachel Keenan

Camille Hirst
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Creggan
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Ella McAteer
Age: 14
Position: Full-forward
Club: Moneyglass
Favourite player: Colm Cooper

Shannon McKenna
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Stephen Cluxton

Caitlin Boyle
Age: 15
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Jack McCafferty

Maria O’Neill
Age: 14
Position: Midfield
Club: Moneyglass
Favourite player: Mick McCann

