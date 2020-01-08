PEN PICS: St Mary's Magherafelt aim for Ulster U16 glory

Contact
ULSTER U16 LADIES FINAL
St Mary’s Magherafelt v St Dominic’s Belfast
Friday (11.30) – MUSA
The ladies footballers of St Mary's Magherafelt face Belfast side St Dominic's, as they go in search if Ulster glory this Friday.
'The Convent' qualified for the decider following convincing win over St Paul's Bessbrook in December.
Despite being a point down at the break, St Mary’s had the breeze for the second-half and took the lead. Key performances from Anna Mulholland, Annie Kilpatrick and Amy Rose Mulligan ensured this lead did not drop. The introduction of Nayana Chauhan and Eva Small helped the girls ease to an Ulster final spot.
St Mary's an impressive win over Loreto, Omagh in the semi-final and have been progressing well since kicking into action in September.
Meet the St Mary's Magherafelt squad
Kate Higgins
Age: 15
Position: Midfield
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Anna Mulholland
Anna Mulholland
Age: 15
Position: Corner Back
Club: Lavey
Favourite player: Amy Rose Mulligan
Ellie Conway
Age: 15
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Sean O’Shea
Niamh Martin
Age: 16
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Sean O’Shea
Aine Young
Age: 16
Position: Full-back
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Dean Rock
Grace Brewster
Age: 15
Position: Corner-back
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly
Annie Kilpatrick
Age: 15
Position: Midfield
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Brian Fenton
Nayana Chanhan
Age: 16
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Creggan
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly
Eva Small
Age: 15
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Magherafelt
Favourite player: Mark Bradley
Sarah Devlin
Age: 14
Position: Midfield
Club: Moortown
Favourite player: Mark Bradley
Ella Neeson
Age: 15
Position: Forward
Club: Cookstown
Favourite player: Ronan McNamee
Ellen McGurk
Age: 14
Position: Half-back
Club: Kildress
Favourite player: Cathal McShane
Amy Rose Mulligan
Age: 15
Position: Half-forward
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Kate Higgins
Megan Forbes
Age: 14
Position: Corner-forward
Club: Ardboe
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly
Rachel Keenan
Age: 14
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Niamh Boyle
Caoileann Quinn
Age: 14
Position: Half-forward
Club: Moortown
Favourite player: Cathal McShane
Andrea Falls
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Lissan
Favourite player: Mark Bradley
Eilis Keenan
Age: 15
Position: Half-forward
Club: Kildress
Favourite player: Cathal McShane
Niamh Boyle
Age: 15
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Rachel Keenan
Camille Hirst
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Creggan
Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly
Ella McAteer
Age: 14
Position: Full-forward
Club: Moneyglass
Favourite player: Colm Cooper
Shannon McKenna
Age: 15
Position: Full-forward
Club: Ballymaguigan
Favourite player: Stephen Cluxton
Caitlin Boyle
Age: 15
Position: Half-back
Club: Ballinascreen
Favourite player: Jack McCafferty
Maria O’Neill
Age: 14
Position: Midfield
Club: Moneyglass
Favourite player: Mick McCann
