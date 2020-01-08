PEN PICS: St Mary's Magherafelt aim for Ulster U16 glory

ULSTER U16 LADIES FINAL

St Mary’s Magherafelt v St Dominic’s Belfast

Friday (11.30) – MUSA

The ladies footballers of St Mary's Magherafelt face Belfast side St Dominic's, as they go in search if Ulster glory this Friday.

'The Convent' qualified for the decider following convincing win over St Paul's Bessbrook in December.

Despite being a point down at the break, St Mary’s had the breeze for the second-half and took the lead. Key performances from Anna Mulholland, Annie Kilpatrick and Amy Rose Mulligan ensured this lead did not drop. The introduction of Nayana Chauhan and Eva Small helped the girls ease to an Ulster final spot.

St Mary's an impressive win over Loreto, Omagh in the semi-final and have been progressing well since kicking into action in September.

Meet the St Mary's Magherafelt squad



Kate Higgins

Age: 15

Position: Midfield

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Anna Mulholland

Anna Mulholland

Age: 15

Position: Corner Back

Club: Lavey

Favourite player: Amy Rose Mulligan

Ellie Conway

Age: 15

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Sean O’Shea

Niamh Martin

Age: 16

Position: Half-back

Club: Ballymaguigan

Favourite player: Sean O’Shea

Aine Young

Age: 16

Position: Full-back

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Dean Rock

Grace Brewster

Age: 15

Position: Corner-back

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Annie Kilpatrick

Age: 15

Position: Midfield

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Brian Fenton

Nayana Chanhan

Age: 16

Position: Corner-forward

Club: Creggan

Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Eva Small

Age: 15

Position: Corner-forward

Club: Magherafelt

Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Sarah Devlin

Age: 14

Position: Midfield

Club: Moortown

Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Ella Neeson

Age: 15

Position: Forward

Club: Cookstown

Favourite player: Ronan McNamee

Ellen McGurk

Age: 14

Position: Half-back

Club: Kildress

Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Amy Rose Mulligan

Age: 15

Position: Half-forward

Club: Ballinascreen

Favourite player: Kate Higgins

Megan Forbes

Age: 14

Position: Corner-forward

Club: Ardboe

Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Rachel Keenan

Age: 14

Position: Half-back

Club: Ballymaguigan

Favourite player: Niamh Boyle

Caoileann Quinn

Age: 14

Position: Half-forward

Club: Moortown

Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Andrea Falls

Age: 15

Position: Full-forward

Club: Lissan

Favourite player: Mark Bradley

Eilis Keenan

Age: 15

Position: Half-forward

Club: Kildress

Favourite player: Cathal McShane

Niamh Boyle

Age: 15

Position: Half-back

Club: Ballinascreen

Favourite player: Rachel Keenan

Camille Hirst

Age: 15

Position: Full-forward

Club: Creggan

Favourite player: Mattie Donnelly

Ella McAteer

Age: 14

Position: Full-forward

Club: Moneyglass

Favourite player: Colm Cooper

Shannon McKenna

Age: 15

Position: Full-forward

Club: Ballymaguigan

Favourite player: Stephen Cluxton

Caitlin Boyle

Age: 15

Position: Half-back

Club: Ballinascreen

Favourite player: Jack McCafferty

Maria O’Neill

Age: 14

Position: Midfield

Club: Moneyglass

Favourite player: Mick McCann