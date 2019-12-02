WATCH: John McElholm gives his reaction to St Mary's Magherafelt's Rannafast final defeat

Contact
St Mary's Magherafelt held the upper hand in Saturday's Rannafast Cup final against Magherafelt but were undone by a late Jody McDermott free in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
A Diarmuid Mulholland goal had 'The Convent' 1-3 to 0-3 ahead after 34 minutes but it was Maghera who battled back. Callum Downey leveled the game with a 60th minute free before McDermott's winner.
John McElholm gave his reaction after the game.
For full match coverage and photos, grab a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.