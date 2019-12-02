WATCH: John McElholm gives his reaction to St Mary's Magherafelt's Rannafast final defeat

St Mary's Magherafelt held the upper hand in Saturday's Rannafast Cup final against Magherafelt but were undone by a late Jody McDermott free in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A Diarmuid Mulholland goal had 'The Convent' 1-3 to 0-3 ahead after 34 minutes but it was Maghera who battled back. Callum Downey leveled the game with a 60th minute free before McDermott's winner.

John McElholm gave his reaction after the game.

