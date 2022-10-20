WATCH: County Derry charity to host sale to raise funds for those affected by cost-of-living crisis

A County Derry charity is hosting a sale of children's winter wear tomorrow afternoon (Friday) with all funds raised going towards helping those affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) will hold the sale at their premises at Benevenagh Drive on October 21 between 2pm and 4pm.
Pre-loved coats, hats, scarves, gloves, vests and boots for children of all ages will be included in the flash sale.
Volunteers have also been busy knitting and crocheting baby blankets, which will also be for sale.
All money raised from the event will be used to help those affected by the cost-of-living crisis with funds going directly to the organisation's social supermarket and Christmas appeal.
“Please come along, everything is at rock bottom prices and is really going to benefit the community,” said Karen from LCDI.
