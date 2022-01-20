WATCH: Police share footage of County Derry armed robbery

Police have released footage from an armed robbery that took place in Limavady on June 19 2021 as they continue to appeal for information about the incident.
The footage was broadcast as part of the BBC's Crime NI programme this week.
"Police are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Anderson Avenue, Limavady on 19th June 2021," said a spokesperson.
"At approximately 10:20pm a male entered the shop armed with a kitchen knife. He then jumped over the counter and threatened a female staff member forcing her to open the till.
"He proceeded to take a sum of money and a substantial amount of tobacco products.
"Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For more info visit http://ow.ly/FECk50Hy67I.
