WATCH: Highlights of this year's Feile 2021 celebrations in Derry

This video shows some of the highlights of this year's Feile festival.
A wide range of events were held in Derry over the past week as part of the city's largest community festival.
Despite Covid restrictions limiting the number of people who could attend the events, the festival was another big success.
The Feile ended on Sunday night with fireworks displays in a number of areas.
