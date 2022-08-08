WATCH: A pod of playful dolphins visits Derry

A small family of dolphins has been spotted in the River Foyle.
Eagle-eyed Gary McNutt captured the beautiful creatures at around 9 o'clock this morning.
Every one is flocking to the Foyle in the hope of catching a glimpse.
