HOSPITALITY HEROES: Embracing the great outdoors added value to beautiful woodland hotel

Iconic Newspapers are running the ‘Hospitality Heroes’ series this month to showcase those who we recognise as heroes in their field. Aisling Maher of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Co. Carlow, in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East. has been crowned one of our Hospitality Heroes,

Aisling Maher, who is originally from Milford in Co. Carlow, is the Sales and Marketing Manager at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. She says she was one of the lucky ones who has worked throughout the pandemic, “there was a core team of us and it was all hands on deck on the 10 acres of grounds. Chefs and managers painted everything from bedroom doors to friary doors!”

They certainly did keep themselves busy, General Manager Colin Duggan painted the fairy garden houses, a new herb garden was planted and the bug hotel and lady bird houses had to be tended to. The team really embraced the great outdoors and added value to their beautiful woodland and charming hotel, so that they are ready to reopen on June 2.

The Woodford Dolmen is also a famous wedding venue, set on the beautiful banks of the River Barrow. With the onset of the pandemic the wedding market stalled overnight. Aisling went from directing events to directing cancellations.

“There is normally such a buzz about booking your wedding, but not about cancelling it. I really feel for these couples, it’s taken a lot out of them. Some people just want to get it over and done with now.”

However Aisling believes romance is alive and well in pandemic Ireland, “People are still getting married and going ahead with the smaller numbers. Every single one of them say afterwards how special and intimate the day was. It’s definitely working for couples that are going ahead with the day.”

Aisling said she can’t wait for the hotel is be full of families and more weddings this summer, “you’ll feel right at home at our charming Carlow hotel. Our 81 bedrooms are modernly decorated, perfect for a good night’s sleep after a day exploring or after a long enjoyable day attending a wedding.”

If you are lucky enough to attend one of their stunning weddings or a family break away - you can enjoy the tranquil grounds with views of the Killeshin Hills beyond the River Barrow. Families will enjoy a wander on the grounds where they may stumble upon our resident fairies in ‘The Draoicht Glen Fairy Garden’.

Aisling loves to visit the local attractions with her own family, she says “I think I have walked every green walk possible in the woods, among the bluebells and more friaries! However there are lots more to explore on our doorstep, my favourite is Oisin Park in Milford, the Oak Park and the Chocolate Factory in Tullow.”

If you want to visit the Dolman Woodland Hotel visit www.woodforddolmenhotel.ie