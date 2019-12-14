WATCH: Lavey minor manager Michael Hassan a relieved man after his side's Ulster minor win

ULSTER CLUB MFC QUARTER-FINAL

Lavey 1-16

Drumloman Gaels 0-11

Thanks to a storming second-half performance, Lavey won their first ever game at the St Paul's minor tournament on Saturday afternoon at Coláiste Feirste.

Lavey were county minor champions 1983 and 1984, but with delays in the Derry championship they didn't get a chance to grace the Ulster stage.

It took the Erin's Own lads 15 minutes to score against Drumloman Gaels, an amalgamation of Ballymachugh and Mullaghoran, but once they got to the pitch of the game their well-drilled possession approach saw them go in level at the break, 0-6 each.

Lavey hit four points on the trot at the start of the second-half, from Rory McGill, Jamie Dougan, brothers Calum and Enda Downey, to stamp their authority on proceedings.

The Derry champions were in total control and could've sealed the deal when James McGurk won a 47th minute penalty but Matthew Downey pulled his kick to the left of the posts.

Lavey needed a save from Jack Scullion seconds later to prevent a Drumloman goal.

With Dara Sheridan now leading their attack, following a switch from full-back, Drumloman cut the margin to just two points with 58 minutes gone.

Lavey were the fitter side and found another gear. Rory McGill, who earlier had a goal chance saved by goalkeeper Declan O'Reilly, raced from defence before hitting an awesome pass to Matthew Downey for the game's only goal to put the icing on the cake.

Lavey scorers: Matthew Downey (1-6, 4f), Enda Downey (0-3, 1f), Calum Downey, Jamie Duggan (0-2 each), James McGurk, Rory and Ryan McGill (0-1 each).

Drumloman scorers: Matthew McGahern (0-5f), Dara Sheridan, Ryan O'Reilly and Cormac McGeogh (0-2 each).

Full report and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

Lavey play the winners of Sunday's game between Enniskillen Gaels and Cargin in the semi-final, which is fixed for Sunday, December 22 (1.00) in St Paul's.

The other semi-final will take place on Thursday, December 26 - Kilcoo v Termon/Emyvale, with the final set for the traditional New Year's Day slot.