WATCH: Derry U20 selectors reaction to their defeat by Meath

Derry lost Wednesday's All-Ireland U20 hurling final, 2-19 to 0-19.
Selector Kevin Kelly gave his reaction to Michael Mc Mullan of the County Derry Post.
More News
William McCormick, Regional Manager of St John Ambulance (NI), takes delivery of a rapid response vehicle provided by Genesis Bakery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.