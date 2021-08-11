Derry U20s hurlers fall at final hurdle in search of an elusive first title

The Derry squad after Wednesday's defeat to Meath
Derry's wait for a first All-Ireland U20 B title goes on after they lost to Meath in Wednesday's decider in Páirc Esler
ALL-IRELAND U20 B HC FINAL
Meath 2-19
Derry 0-19
The Royals got off to a quick start in both halves, but when Cole's second goal, in the 52nd minute, Meath were 2-16 to 0-18 ahead and on their way to victory.
After two early Meath points, Derry hit four points without reply to go 0-4 to 0-2 up after 10 minutes.
A free from Darragh McGilligan had Derry 0-9 to 0-6 ahead before Meath enjoyed another fruitful spell. Jack Lanigan fired over a point before they hit the first goal of the game. Mikey Cole finished brilliantly to the bottom corner after a long ball from James Murray.
Two frees from McGilligan levelled matters in the closing stages as the side went in at the break, honours even, 0-11 to 1-8.
Cole and the flawless Murray had Meath on the front foot early in the second half.
The Oakleafers fought back to level terms 0-14 to 1-11, but were never able to get their noses in front.
Derry pegged the margin back to four points before Meath goalkeeper Conor Ryan made a fine save to divert Shea Cassidy's low shot around the post and there was no way back for Derry.
MEATH: Conor Ryan; Ben Holden, Gary Fleming, Dylan Farrell (Killyon); Adam O’Connor, Cian Kelly, Conor Fitzgerald; Justin Coyne (0-2), Dylan Farrell (Trim); Jack Lanigan (0-2), Ian Bermingham, James Murray (0-11, 7f, 1 '65'); Jack Cottrell (0-1), Cormac Keyes (0-1), Mikey Cole (2-2)
SUBS: Brian Moore for D Farrell (Trim) (20), Josh Harris for J Cottrell (55), Conor McGovern for M Cole (60), Luke Horan for J Coyne (62)
YELLOW CARDS: C Fitzgerald (35), C Keyes (38), G Fleming (51), B Holden (60)
DERRY: Leo Passmore (0-2f); Dara Simpson, Aodhan O'Hagan, Karl McGilligan, Ronan McKenna, Cormac Collins, James O'Connor; Eoghan Cassidy (0-2), Jack Cassidy (0-1); Pádhraig Nelis (0-1), Thomas McKeagney, Darragh McGilligan (0-9, 6f); Shéa Cassidy (0-3f), Pádraig O'Kane, Ryan McGill (0-1)
SUBS: Emmett Donnelly for D McGilligan (HT), Mark McEldowney for D Simpson (38), Callum O'Kane for C Collins (42), Kosta Papachristopolous for J O'Connor (46), Ryan McPeake for T McKeagney (49)
YELLOW CARDS: R McKenna (14), J Cassidy (21), P O'Kane (28)
REF: Colm McDonald (Antrim)
