WATCH: A delighted Henry Downey as Lavey add another U16 title

29/05/2021
Lavey won their third U16 title in four seasons after their 2-10 to 1-9 win over Dungiven on Friday night.
The former All-Ireland winning captain is building with the club's building process up through the underage ranks.
He gave his reaction to Lavey recent success to County Derry Post Editor Michael McMullan and has been pleased with Derry's progress in the 2021 season.
