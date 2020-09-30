WATCH: Kevin Kelly's reaction to Ballinascreen lifting the Derry minor hurling title

Contact
DERRY MINOR HURLING FINAL
Ballinascreen 0-17 Dungannon 0-10
Seven unanswered points in the final quarter helped Ballinascreen see off a stern Dungannon challenge in Wednesday's decider under lights on home soil.
After losing the last two finals, it was a first minor hurling title since 2009 with a team performance worthy of the title.
From goalkeeper Aodhan McCallion to the four substitutes introduced when the game hung in the balance, they put their shoulder to the wheel.
Dungannon beat Ballinascreen in an All-Ireland Féile final, when last year's minor team were in the U14 grade, and there has never been much between the sides.
The Tyrone men ousted champions Lavey in the semi-final, with 'Screen accounting for Slaughtneil.
A Connor Shiels run in the opening minute set Lee Colville up for an early score, as 'Screen took the early control.
The home side played Lorcan McAlinden, listed at corner forward, at centre back and it allowed Jack Conway to play as a sweeper. Conway mopped up a series of Dungannon attacks in the first quarter, but a wasteful attack spurned chances that should've had them further ahead than a five-point lead, which they held on two separate occasions.
John McAllister had a fine game on Dungannon ace Cain Ferguson and later Jack Conway shored their defence.
In attack, Conor Murtagh - who played slightly ahead of inside duo Colville and Aodhan O'Hagan - gave Dungannon plenty of problems with his pace.
Dungannon made a surge back into the game and 'Screen were just two ahead at the break (0-9 to 0-7).
Colville swung over in the early exchanges of the second half before Dungannon had their spell. Ferguson (2) and Ronan Molloy tied the game, but they could never get their noses in front.
Dara O'Kane freshened up the 'Screen attack, with Caolan Fullerton adding some extra steel to their defence.
Two Eoin McCallion frees edged 'Screen ahead, before Murtagh, Colville and Shiels added late points as they pulled clear in the end.
In the B final, Kevin Lynch's were 2-17 to 4-10 winners over Na Magha in a cracking game at Banagher.
