WATCH: Craigbane's Lee Moore celebrates fatherhood with six points and a winner against Desertmartin

It was a great few days for Craigbane's Lee Moore. His partner Danielle gave birth to their son Liadhnan and he kicked the winner in Friday's win over Desertmartin.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.