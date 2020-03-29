WATCH: Ballinderry make it back home after winning the All-Ireland in 2002

Contact
Ballinderry beat Nemo Rangers (2-10 to 0-9) in the 2002 All-Ireland final.
The game was played in Thurles, due to Croke Park's renovation.
A piper led the squad over the Ballinderry bridge, as they sang 'It's a long way to Tipperary'.
The Ulster kingpins had to hold off a storming second half comeback by the six-time champions before taking the trophy back to the shores of Lough Neagh.
Brian McIver's boys had taken a 1-3 0-5 half-time lead thanks to a goal from Declan Bateson. They stretched out a five-point lead early in the second half.
Nemo came storming back to within a point with 10 minutes remaining before Gerard Cassidy's goal sealed victory for the Shamrocks.
BALLINDERRY: M Conlan; K McGuckin, N McCusker, J Bell; P Wilson, R McGuckin, D Crozier; S Donnelly, E Muldoon (0-1); B McCusker (0-1), C Gilligan (0-1), D Conway (0-2); D Bateson (1-1), A McGuckin, G Cassidy (1-4).
SUB: M Harney for B McCusker.
NEMO: D. Heapy; L. Kavanagh, N. Geary, Sean O’Brien; G. Murphy (0-1), Stephen O’Brien, M. Cronin; K. Cahill, D. Kavanagh (0-1); D. Meighan, JP O’Neill (0-1), M. McCarthy; J. Kavanagh (0-1), C. Corkerey (0-4), A. Cronin.
SUB: Callanan (0-1) for D Meighan.
