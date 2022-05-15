Search

15 May 2022

VIDEO: Watch as brazen vandal is caught on camera damaging vehicles in Dungiven estate

Police are investigating the incident which was caught on CCTV

Reporter:

Reporter

15 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A brazen vandal has been caught on camera damaging two vehicles in a Dungiven housing estate. 

In CCTV footage sent to Derry Now, the individual wearing a jumper, dark coloured bottoms and trainers can be seen trailing a large traffic cone through Kevin Lynch Park just after 10.30pm on Saturday, May 14. 

After stopping close to a number of parked vehicles, the individual appears to look around to see if anyone is watching. 

A few moments later the culprit launches the traffic cone and another item at a Mercedes jeep before running off. 

Significant damage was caused to the jeep and also to a Vauxhall Vivaro van parked beside the vehicle. 

Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public to help them identify the individual responsible.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A report was received today, Sunday May 15th, that damage had been caused to the victim’s car. Enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place last night, or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 1042 15/05/22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Derry GAA

Conor Doherty of Derry, celebrates his side's third goal, scored by Benny Heron, during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media