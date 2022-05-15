VIDEO: Watch as brazen vandal is caught on camera damaging vehicles in Dungiven estate

A brazen vandal has been caught on camera damaging two vehicles in a Dungiven housing estate.

In CCTV footage sent to Derry Now, the individual wearing a jumper, dark coloured bottoms and trainers can be seen trailing a large traffic cone through Kevin Lynch Park just after 10.30pm on Saturday, May 14.

After stopping close to a number of parked vehicles, the individual appears to look around to see if anyone is watching.

A few moments later the culprit launches the traffic cone and another item at a Mercedes jeep before running off.

Significant damage was caused to the jeep and also to a Vauxhall Vivaro van parked beside the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public to help them identify the individual responsible.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A report was received today, Sunday May 15th, that damage had been caused to the victim’s car. Enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place last night, or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 1042 15/05/22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."