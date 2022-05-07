WATCH: Michelle O'Neill celebrates Mid Ulster Win

Sinn Féin's vice president, Michelle O'Neill, claimed victory yesterday in Mid Ulster when she was elected on the first count.
Ms O'Neill sailed past the 8615 quota with over 2000 votes to spare.
The former deputy First Minister secured 10,845 first preference votes.
Sinn Féin is set for a potentially historic election in the polls.
Ciara Ferguson celebrates securing the third seat in Foyle, the second Sinn Fein seat in the constituency
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.