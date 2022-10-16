Sporting Memories: Making in the sporting news in the Derry News

Newly elected members of the City of Derry Golf Council, seated, from left, are Michael Wilson, treasurer, Edgar Walker, president, Eugene O'Doherty, captain, Gordon Mills, hon. secretary, and Sean O'Dwyer, trustee. Standing, from left, are Joe McCauley, John Gallagher, Bert Glackin, Frankie Campbell, Cahir McGeady, past president, Neil Alcock, George McKnight, George Doherty, and Bobby Bell.
Danny McGilloway presents Mason and Leigh Thompson with the Lenny McKinney Greyhound Transporter Trophy after Glenhead Tiger was voted our favourite performer at the 12th Sept race meeting.
Steelstown PS Digital Leaders pictured with their Digital Schools NI award last week. Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography
