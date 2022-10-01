IN PICTURES: Bungee Jump in aid of Northern Irish Cancer Care

Gary Harkin’s bungee jump, in aid of Northern Irish Cancer Care at Brunswick Moviebowl, on Saturday.
The team from the Re:Imagine Pop Initiative receiving the Drapers Independent Community Champion Award for 2022 at Grosvenor House, London.
Brian Mullins on the line against Monaghan in the 1998 Ulster SFC quarter final. Pic by David Maher/Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.