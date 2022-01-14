Down Memory Lane: Derry Faces in the Derry News (2002)

Selection of pictures from the Derry News archives of 2002.
Jason Scoltock, chairman, Friends of Good Shepherd, hands over a cheque for £3,700 to Good Shepherd Primary School pupils, Christina Henderson, on left, and Bronagh McFeeley. Also included, are Joanne Sweeney, treasurer, and Jude Lynch, principal.
Ciara Ferguson: "As a result of Brexit, the department for the economy has lost vital EU funding for skills and training."
Shaun Harkin: "I'm honoured to be selected to represent People Before Profit in May. There's a massive desire for fundamental change right across society."
