Throwback Thursday: 'It's My Party' with the Derry News (2007)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from venues across Derry.
Shae Quigley pictured at his 1st birthday with mum Sarah and dad Robert.
'Translink Changemaker' Mealla is encouraging more young people to use public transport to get and from school.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.