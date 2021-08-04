POLL: Who was Derry Ladies' player of the final in their win over Fermanagh

Aine McAllister
Jeanette Slevin
Cara Donnelly
Natalie McKenna
Niamh O'Donnell
Sara Casey
Eabha Mullan
Kate McGilligan
Niamh McGlinchey
Caoimhe Dillon
Erin Rose McGuigan
Rhianna Doherty
Eva Ferguson
Tori Donnelly
Carla Collins
Who was your player of the game?
More News
John Dunn MBE and the crew aboard the SS Explorer in 1970. The ship was among the first in the world with an onboard computer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.