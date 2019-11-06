POLL: Who will win Sunday's Ulster hurling final clash - Slaughtneil or Dunloy
Derry and Antrim champions meet in repeat of 2017 decider
Mark McGuigan in action during the 2017 clash at Owenbeg. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Slaughtneil and Dunloy meet on Sunday in a repeat of the 2017 clash won by the Emmet's on their way to a second Ulster title.
The game was originally fixed for Armagh but has been moved to Newry and will be preceded by the Ulster camogie final.
Sunday, November 9 - Páirc Esler
1.00 - Slaughtneil v Loughgiel (camogie)
3.00 - Slaughtneil v Dunloy (hurling)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on