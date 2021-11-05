Magee on Music: Who do you think we are?

I was going to talk about something else this week but I’m putting it off and all’s I’m saying is BIG NEWS NEXT WEEK.

I was going to talk about the NI Music Prize when the predictable happens and rant on deaf ears about the unfairness of it all, but I continually vote in it, and it has been quite spot-on in the past, so, maybe I might wise up. Probably not like. Anyway.

For those not familiar and familiar with the process Aaron Cunningham, deputy editor at Chordblossom Addison Paterson, Alastair Simpson, Andrew Lemon, The Thin Air Brendan McKeown, Mr Brian Coney, editor at The Thin Air, Chris Corrigan, head of music Queen's University Belfast, Carolyn Mathers, Director of Snow Water · Christopher McBride, Ciara McMullan, photographer Erika Clarke, Chris Flack, Colin Harper, Colum Fitzsimons, David Roy, Dan Hegarty, Davy Sims, Rachael Campbell Palmer, director Black Box, Dolores Vischer, Monk, Edwin McFee, journalist Gerry Sheppard, Hannah Anderson, Hannah Gibson, Mark Hornby, James Ayo, Robert Brown, Editor at Chordblossom · John D'Arcy, Jamie Taylor, beautiful Everton fan, Janis Leaden, Amy Nolan, Jimmy Devlin, Joe Dougan, Johanna Leech, Jonathan Stewart, Josh Henry, Jo Wright, Kate Barry, Keely, Keith Millar, Me, Les Hume, Lisa Flavelle, Dylan Murphy and Jack Rapanakis, Mari Jackson, Mark Millar, Brendan McGoran, Meghan Gilleece, Thee Micky Ferry, Thee Nance Hall, Nattassa Latcham, Niall Byrne, Olga Kaye, Patricia McConville, Paddy Craig, Music Peter Cinnamond, Phil McCarroll, Ralph McClean, Roisin McNickle, Rory McConnell, Ruth McCarthy, Sara Champ, Sarah Kiely, Sean Kelly, Sean McCann, Simon Oliver, Siobhan McAndrew, Stephen McCaulay of the wonderful taste, handsome Stevie Lennox, Steve Stockman, Stuart Fletcher, Stuart Bailie obviously, Geoff Topley, Thomas Camblin and Saul Duffin have decided that Andrew McGibbon’s Northern Gothic, Arvo Party’s Inheritance, Bicep’s Isles, CATALAN!’s Veritas, Danni Larkin’s Notes For A Maiden Warrior, Hannah Peel’s Fir Wave, Jealous Of The Birds’ Peninsula, Joshua Burnside’s Into The Depths Of Hell, New Pagans’s The Seed The Vessel The Roots And All, Peter J McCauley’s Amnesty, Saint Sister’s Where I Should End, This Ship Argo’s Always The Bees Never The Honey, TRÚ’s No Fixed Abode and Verse Chorus Verse’s What If We Won have all been nominated for the best album at the Northern Ireland Music Prize and Amy Montgomery’s Intangible, Bicep’s· Apricots, Cherym’s Listening To My Head, Dea Matrona’s Stamp On It, Enola Gay’s Sofa Surfing, Invaderband’s I Won't Remember You, Jordan Adetunji’s Wokeup! and Waldorf & Cannon’s We Are Your Government have been nominated for best single at event.

There hasn’t been enough gigs this past year to have a best live act, how they arrived at a conclusion last year is strange but then I may be misinformed.

There’s obviously no new bands to speak of so it’s just the two awards this year.

I suppose it’s as close to democracy as we can get, but as with everything in the parish, the archaic powers that be hold way too much influence and are too stuck in the past.

I’m the guiltiest and have no real business having a say and will keep my opinions to myself from now on.

Well after I say that to my ears Andrew McGibbon’s Northern Gothic and Verse Chorus Verse’s What If We Won are the best albums on that list to me and Waldorf & Cannon’s We Are Your Government is the best single.

I think we should all sit back and appreciate that Hannah Peel’s Fir Wave was recently up for the Mercury Music Prize kiss of death, sadly not winning but if it was two out of two losses an outsider would be thinking that there is something really weird going on within the chambers of power up at the Oh Yeah Centre. I named the 76 nominators to remind myself that my taste really isn’t that important, and I should read my above statement about keeping my opinions to myself.

Waiting for things to change in the parish is just something we are great at here.

What next, I hear you ask, well there is a group that meets around a table and weighs up the options for the best albums, I’d like to think they do this in a fair manner and once they reach a consensus then the world, who will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath, will get their answer

The same is not true for the single, that is voted for by the public, you, and that’s why those bands were urging you to vote recently.

The public vote is now closed so I suppose they know who’s won it by now but they’re not letting on. Rascals.

If you don’t believe me about any of the scratchings of my quill, please feel free to investigate www.nimusicprize.com/