Search

15/09/2021

Meet the new Goggleboxers

Meet the new Goggleboxers

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new household will be on Gogglebox Ireland tonight to give us their take on the most popular shows and movies on television.

Greg, Jon, Eric and Johnny from Carlow, will join fan favourites such as Tadgh and his Granny Ettie from Clare and John and Dave from Dublin to give us their honest, and often hilarious, opinions on the week in television. 

The four friends, who have known each other since secondary school never stop talking about what they’re watching on TV, from the Euros to the Eurovision, and love nothing more than chatting about the week’s telly over a few pints.

They have a wide range of tastes between them from sport to drama to reality TV but unsurprisingly, GAA and soccer is top of their list.

Tune in to see them tonight on Gogglebox Ireland at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media