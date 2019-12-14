'Give My Head Peace' returns to Derry next spring

Comedian Tim McGarry's 'Give My Head Peace' is coming to the Millennium Forum for a three night run next spring. The satirical show and madcap characters are always a hit with local audiences.

The north's two most dysfunctional families return to the stage with a brand new show, after last year's completely sold out tour.

It will have your favourite characters, mad plots, lots of jokes, up-to-the-minute topical satire and superb stand-up comedy from Tim McGarry.

Give My Head Peace Live is a firm favourite with local audiences. If you haven't been before find out why audiences come back year after year.

Give My Head Peace Live is at the Millennium Forum, Derry from Thursday March 12 to Saturday March 14.

Contact the Box Office on 028 7126 4455