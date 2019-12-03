Tim McGarry's 'Give My Head Peace' returns to Derry next spring

Contact
The cast of Give My Head Peace.
The Gang are back, after last year's completely sold out tour the north's two most dysfunctional families return to the stage with a brand new show.
It will have your favourite characters, mad plots, lots of jokes, up-to-the-minute topical satire and superb stand-up comedy from Tim McGarry.
Give My Head Peace Live is a firm favourite with local audiences. If you haven't been before find out why audiences come back year after year - don’t miss the funniest show of the year.
Give My Head Peace Live is at the Millennium Forum, Derry on Thursday March 12 to Saturday March 14.
Contact the Box Office on 028 7126 4455
