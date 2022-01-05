Search

05 Jan 2022

Weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann

05 Jan 2022

Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a cold day although there will be plenty of sunshine. 

According to the Met Eireann forecast, on Wednesday, frost and ice will slowly clear through the morning.

It will be a cold, dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 7 degrees, with a light westerly breeze or near calm conditions.

Becoming windier early on Wednesday night with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty. Rain will spread from the west overnight to all areas, briefly falling as sleet on higher ground. Cold with frost forming early in the night over the eastern half of the country, in lows of -3 to +2 degrees. Becoming milder overnight with the rain.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be wet and windy to start, with rain clearing eastwards to widespread showers of rain, hail and sleet through the morning.

Bright or sunny at times between showers. Showers will become increasingly heavy with a risk of thunderstorms.

It will remain quite windy for the day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, with onshore gales on Atlantic coasts. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

