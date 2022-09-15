Live sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of August 15-18.
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15
Europa Conference League
Gent v Shamrock Rovers on Virgin Media Two at 5.45pm
Europa League
Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd on BT Sport 2 at 5.45pm
T10 Cricket
Ireland v Czech Republic on FreeSports at 10.25am
Europa League
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven on Virgin Media Two at 8pm
GAA
Underdogs on TG4 at 9.30pm
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16
URC Rugby
Benetton v Glasgow on Premier Sports 1 at 5.30pm
Premier League Soccer
Aston Villa v Southampton on Sky Sports PL at 8pm
Golf
Italian Open on Sky Sports Golf at 12.30pm
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton v London Irish on BT Sport 1 at 7.45pm
Boxing
Bentley v Morrison on BT Sport 2 at 7pm
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17
URC Rugby
Cardiff v Munster on RTE 2 at 3.05pm
Women’s NL Soccer
Athlone Town v Shelbourne on TG4 at 4.30pm
Premier League Soccer
Tottenham v Leicester on Sky Sports PL at 5.30pm
URC Rugby
Ulster v Connacht on TG4 at 7.35pm
International Rugby
Argentina v South Africa on Sky Sports Arena at 8.10pm
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18
GAA
Live Club Championship on TG4 at 2pm
FAI Cup
Derry City v Shamrock Rvs on RTE 2 at 5pm
Premier League Soccer
Everton v West Ham on Sky Sports PL at 2.15pm
American Football
Game Week 2 on Sky Sports NFL at 5pm
Womens RL Grand Final
York v Leeds on Sky Sports Mix at 3pm
